Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,173,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,973 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.80% of Webster Financial worth $143,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth about $2,060,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 29.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 24,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 462,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

WBS traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $54.40. 197,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,445. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average of $48.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.29. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $63.23.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

