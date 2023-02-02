Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $321.99 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,166,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 89,781 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.5% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Home Depot worth $321,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:HD traded up $11.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $339.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,343. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $372.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $347.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Raymond James cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

