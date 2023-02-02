Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $89.11 Million Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,088,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,436 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.26% of WNS worth $89,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WNS by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 16.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 89.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 307.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of WNS by 14.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WNS stock traded up $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $87.36. The company had a trading volume of 30,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average of $83.36.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $292.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 21.54%. Research analysts predict that WNS will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WNS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

