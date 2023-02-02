Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,365 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,818,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 19,365 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $110,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 35.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 877 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Kirby by 26.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Kirby stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.06. The company had a trading volume of 131,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,676. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $55.03 and a one year high of $75.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average of $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $730.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.06 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kirby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price target on Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following business segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum and black oil products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

