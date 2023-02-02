Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 66,732 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,527,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,732 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for approximately 1.8% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.19% of Parker-Hannifin worth $370,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH traded up $10.78 on Thursday, hitting $339.47. 450,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $344.78.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.09.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

