Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,790 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,892,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,790 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $206,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $908,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,177 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $369,023,000 after acquiring an additional 386,948 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,369,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,178,000 after purchasing an additional 631,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in V.F. by 9.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,262,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $188,261,000 after purchasing an additional 376,014 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V.F. Trading Up 0.8 %

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

VFC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.90. 1,765,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,050,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.64. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $65.19.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

