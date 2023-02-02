DigiByte Price Up 2.6% This Week (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. DigiByte has a total market cap of $178.63 million and approximately $7.65 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,003.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000396 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.17 or 0.00421504 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.85 or 0.00745121 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013936 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00094093 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.91 or 0.00574560 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001030 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00182313 BTC.
About DigiByte
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,988,831,684 coins and its circulating supply is 15,982,303,652 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
