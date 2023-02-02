Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Purchases £151.30 in Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) insider Neil Manser bought 85 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of £151.30 ($186.86).

Neil Manser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 28th, Neil Manser purchased 67 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £148.74 ($183.70).

Shares of DLG opened at GBX 180.55 ($2.23) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 204.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 203.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 902.75. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 161.95 ($2.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 312.70 ($3.86). The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65.

DLG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 225 ($2.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.33) to GBX 260 ($3.21) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 220 ($2.72) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 266 ($3.29) to GBX 259 ($3.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 245.60 ($3.03).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

