DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 19.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after buying an additional 15,053 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 18.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

DNP Select Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 225,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,152. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

About DNP Select Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

(Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.