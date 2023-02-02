DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut DoorDash from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.45.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Trading Up 1.7 %

DoorDash stock opened at $58.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.56. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $130.20.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $2,250,574.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,935.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $2,250,574.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,935.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,620 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in DoorDash by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 0.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 80,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.