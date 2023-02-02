DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 123,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,036. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $67,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $187,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $284,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 184.4% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

