Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $53.88 on Monday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $58.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,188.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 17.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

