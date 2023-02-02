Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.
Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $53.88 on Monday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $58.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
