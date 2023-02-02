Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 89.1% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.45.

DUK stock opened at $102.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.61. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

