Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Increased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $30,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 19.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,036,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,440,000 after purchasing an additional 119,203 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.2% during the third quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK opened at $102.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.61.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

