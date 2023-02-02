Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $884.16

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 884.16 ($10.92) and traded as high as GBX 1,169 ($14.44). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,165 ($14.39), with a volume of 303,944 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on DNLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.96) to GBX 1,150 ($14.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.59) to GBX 1,300 ($16.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.96) to GBX 1,240 ($15.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($12.97) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,240 ($15.31).

The company has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,452.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,020.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 886.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 47,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 927 ($11.45), for a total transaction of £436,654.08 ($539,278.84).

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

