DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.46-14.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.46 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DXC Technology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.25.

DXC Technology Price Performance

DXC stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.84. 3,059,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,298. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Transactions at DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,895,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,727,000 after buying an additional 74,007 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,582,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,635,000 after purchasing an additional 78,302 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 993.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 682,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,697,000 after purchasing an additional 620,408 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 651,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 110,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 547,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 172,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Stories

