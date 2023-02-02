DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.62 billion-$3.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DXC Technology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.25.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DXC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.84. 3,059,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.92. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $39.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXC Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,895,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,727,000 after purchasing an additional 74,007 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,582,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,635,000 after acquiring an additional 78,302 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 993.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 682,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,697,000 after acquiring an additional 620,408 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 20.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 651,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after acquiring an additional 110,632 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 46.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 547,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 172,366 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Stories

