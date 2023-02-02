Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DYN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $761.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07. Dyne Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $15.63.

Insider Transactions at Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15. As a group, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes purchased 934,581 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,016.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 934,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $948,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes acquired 934,581 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $10,000,016.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 934,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,016.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,213 shares of company stock worth $500,690 over the last three months. 42.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.