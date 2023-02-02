e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.37-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $541.00 million-$545.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.78 million.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ELF traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.51. The stock had a trading volume of 887,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,516. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 92.87, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.36.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $4,601,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,988,290.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $3,133,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,268,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $4,601,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at $15,988,290.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,740 shares of company stock valued at $9,942,854 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

