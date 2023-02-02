e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $78.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $63.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.57.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.29 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $3,133,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,207,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at $19,306,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $3,133,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,268,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,752,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after acquiring an additional 51,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,445,000 after purchasing an additional 55,263 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 25.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,472,000 after purchasing an additional 242,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

