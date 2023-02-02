e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.37-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $541-545 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $490.35 million. e.l.f. Beauty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.37-$1.40 EPS.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.51. 887,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,516. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $58.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.54.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. Research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.36.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $4,601,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at $15,988,290.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $3,133,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,268,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $4,601,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,988,290.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,740 shares of company stock worth $9,942,854. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

