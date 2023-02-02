Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 18,078 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,078 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Endava worth $10,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endava during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Endava by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $90.22 on Thursday. Endava plc has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $146.46. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.08 and a 200-day moving average of $83.90.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.28. Endava had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $231.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.56 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DAVA shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Endava from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.11.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

