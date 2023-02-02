Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $15,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 187.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $90.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.34 and a 12-month high of $114.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.