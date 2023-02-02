Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,939 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.40% of AAON worth $11,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AAON by 397.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 587,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,660,000 after purchasing an additional 469,391 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in AAON by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 767,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,749,000 after acquiring an additional 344,398 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AAON by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,303,000 after purchasing an additional 188,771 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AAON in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,409,000. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AAON to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

AAON Price Performance

AAON stock opened at $77.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.41 and a 200 day moving average of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21 and a beta of 0.81. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $83.00.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

AAON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from AAON’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Larry Gene Stewart sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $192,519.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 5,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,182.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Gene Stewart sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $192,519.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,219 shares of company stock worth $2,003,131 in the last three months. 19.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Featured Stories

