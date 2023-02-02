Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $12.86 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,303 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $105.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

