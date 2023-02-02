Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,083,468 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,028,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083,468 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bumble were worth $22,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Bumble by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Bumble by 312.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 26,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bumble by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 319,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 93,880 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.82 and a beta of 1.93. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $39.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.89 million. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

BMBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Bumble from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

