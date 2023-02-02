Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 119,577 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119,577 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Lumentum worth $17,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Lumentum by 187.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. TheStreet cut Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lumentum from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $60.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $105.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

