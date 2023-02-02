Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 124,777 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 124,777 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of PROS worth $19,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PROS by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 569,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,058,000 after buying an additional 78,254 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of PROS by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 3rd quarter worth $8,986,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of PROS by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PROS by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $26.42 on Thursday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $35.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average is $24.18.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $70.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PROS news, Director Greg Petersen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,766,984.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PROS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

