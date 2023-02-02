Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 201,351 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487,742 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 201,351 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.34% of First Financial Bankshares worth $20,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 215.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 882,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,658,000 after acquiring an additional 603,140 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 246.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after acquiring an additional 376,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,897,000 after acquiring an additional 304,883 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 131.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 240,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 136,840 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 128.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 197,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 110,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 3,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 905,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,817,190.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFIN. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.75. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $49.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 41.53% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

