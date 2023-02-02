Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,898 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,898 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Federal Signal worth $11,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Federal Signal in the second quarter worth about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSS. Raymond James upped their price target on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of FSS opened at $53.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.05. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $54.29.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $346.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Signal

In related news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $983,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 594,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,248,331.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

