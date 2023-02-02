Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 887 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $10,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FirstService by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 15.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 6.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,022,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,425,000 after buying an additional 226,966 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of FirstService by 7.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 303,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,094,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in FirstService by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on FSV shares. Raymond James increased their target price on FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.33.

FirstService Price Performance

FirstService Announces Dividend

NASDAQ FSV opened at $144.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $112.44 and a 1-year high of $162.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.2025 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

