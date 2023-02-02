Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 112,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,120,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of iRhythm Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $102.25 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $103.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.43 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 39.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.