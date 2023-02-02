Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.63

Shares of Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.63 and traded as low as $35.60. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $35.80, with a volume of 311 shares changing hands.

Eagle Financial Services Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average is $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $126.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services, demand, savings and time deposits and consumer, mortgage and commercial loans. It offers telephone banking, internet banking, and mobile banking to its customers.

