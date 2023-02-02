Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Downgraded by Vertical Research

Vertical Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Vertical Research currently has $92.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $94.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EMN. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 1.7 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $89.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.54. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $124.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.16%.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

