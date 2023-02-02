Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences updated its Q1 guidance to $0.58-$0.64 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.45-$2.60 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 6.2 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $81.48 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.36.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,926.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock worth $6,933,324 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 28.9% in the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 2,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.55.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

