Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60-$6.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.78 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.58-$0.64 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,317,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,752. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Several research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.55.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,324. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 38.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 477,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,201,000 after buying an additional 131,712 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 597,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,302,000 after purchasing an additional 123,846 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,105,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,536,000 after buying an additional 80,881 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,278,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,539,000 after purchasing an additional 76,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $4,252,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

