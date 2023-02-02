Eiry Roberts Sells 1,457 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $160,255.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,548.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NBIX traded down $2.22 on Thursday, hitting $108.00. 1,309,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,600. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $129.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.37 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.68.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $387.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.05 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.19%. Research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 136,782 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after acquiring an additional 117,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

