Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the game software company on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Electronic Arts has a dividend payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Electronic Arts to earn $5.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 9.3 %

EA stock opened at $116.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.10. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EA. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $253,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,732.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $253,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,732.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,286,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,274 shares in the company, valued at $12,253,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,148,786 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,082 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,286 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 270,543 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,436,000 after purchasing an additional 30,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

