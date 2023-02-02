Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,010 shares of company stock valued at $41,931,428. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $22.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $319.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,425,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,446. The firm has a market cap of $303.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $359.96 and a 200-day moving average of $339.11.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.11.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also

