Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.11.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,010 shares of company stock worth $41,931,428. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $19.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $323.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,752,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,367. The company has a 50 day moving average of $359.96 and a 200 day moving average of $339.11. The stock has a market cap of $307.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

