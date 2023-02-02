Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elior Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Elior Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.72) to €4.22 ($4.59) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Elior Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Elior Group from €3.30 ($3.59) to €3.00 ($3.26) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.31.

Elior Group Stock Performance

Shares of ELROF stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. Elior Group has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85.

About Elior Group

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

