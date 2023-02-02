Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.03

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.03 and traded as high as $4.63. Eltek shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 4,928 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELTK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Eltek Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of -1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Eltek Dividend Announcement

Eltek ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Eltek’s payout ratio is 16.04%.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

Further Reading

