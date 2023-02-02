Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.53

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.53 and traded as low as $31.10. Emclaire Financial shares last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 18,600 shares.

Emclaire Financial Trading Down 4.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $86.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.28.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 12.79%.

Emclaire Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emclaire Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Emclaire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Emclaire Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 78,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Emclaire Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Emclaire Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Emclaire Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Emclaire Financial by 420.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 23,081 shares in the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

See Also

