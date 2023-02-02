Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $91.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

