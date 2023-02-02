Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENTA shares. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $51.91 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $79.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Activity at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.10. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 141.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $1,341,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,805 shares in the company, valued at $34,604,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,332,000 after purchasing an additional 390,842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 349.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 138,097 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 108,161 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $5,368,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,621,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,864,000 after buying an additional 103,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.