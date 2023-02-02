Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Stock Holdings Reduced by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 49.1% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 38,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $726,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,499,000 after purchasing an additional 84,170 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 4.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 30.8% during the third quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Encompass Health Company Profile

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $63.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.97. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02.

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.