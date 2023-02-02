Energy Web Token (EWT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $115.32 Million

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for $3.50 or 0.00014641 BTC on major exchanges. Energy Web Token has a market cap of $115.32 million and $1.69 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights.

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions.EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain.”

