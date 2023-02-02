Enjin Coin (ENJ) Market Capitalization Achieves $477.91 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $477.91 million and approximately $50.74 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002922 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.61 or 0.00410003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,851.77 or 0.28779206 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.58 or 0.00556870 BTC.
About Enjin Coin
Enjin Coin launched on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Enjin Coin Token Trading
