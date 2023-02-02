Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.72. Envela shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 26,893 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.02 million. Envela had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 38.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Envela Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
About Envela
Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.
