Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.72. Envela shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 26,893 shares traded.

Envela Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.02 million. Envela had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 38.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Envela Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envela

About Envela

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Envela by 52.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 110,400 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envela by 25.0% during the second quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Envela by 300.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 56,230 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envela during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envela by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 26,593 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

Read More

