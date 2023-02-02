EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 716,093 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 7,119 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of EOG Resources worth $80,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

EOG Resources Price Performance

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,644. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

